Nigerian woman held at IGI with cocaine valued at Rs 18cr

Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 18 February 2023 - 12:20
New Delhi: A Nigerian woman has been apprehended at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here by Customs officials with 1.2 kg of cocaine valued at Rs 18 crore, officials said on Friday.

The official said that the accused Nigerian woman came from Addis Ababa.

She was intercepted on the basis of intelligence input.

“The woman has violated provisions of Section 8 of the NDPS Act, and has committed an offence punishable under Section 21, Section 23 and Section 29 of the NDPS Act. Accordingly, she was placed under arrest,” said the official.

