NSA Ajit Doval quotes Quran; says extremism, terrorism against the very meaning of Islam

New Delhi: Calling for the need to raise voices against distortion of religion, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval said, “Extremism and terrorism is against the very meaning of Islam because Islam means peace and well-being (Salamati/Asalaam).”

Doval was addressing a conference in New Delhi on the role of Ulema in fostering a culture of interfaith peace and social harmony in India and Indonesia.

Highlighting that cross-border terrorism and ISIS-inspired terrorism continues to pose a threat to humanity, Doval said that none of the ends for which extremism, radicalisation and the misuse of religion are employed are justifiable on any ground.

National Security Advisor Doval has invited top Indonesian minister Mohammed Mahfud to the conference. He is in Delhi accompanied by a high-level delegation of Ulema. They will be interacting with their Indian counterparts. The discussion on the ‘Role of Ulema in fostering a culture of interfaith peace and social harmony in India and Indonesia’ will be held in three sessions.

Claiming that both India and Indonesia have been victims of terrorism and separatism, the NSA called for cooperation of the civil society in countering the threat from ISIS-inspired individual terror cells and returnees from theatres like Syria and Afghanistan.

Urging people to focus on the real message of their religions, Doval referred to the Holy Quran which teaches, killing one person is like killing all humanity and saving one is akin to saving humanity. He added that Islam ordains that the most excellent form of Jihad is ‘Jihad Afzal’ – that is, Jihad against one’s senses or ego- and not against innocent civilians.

Indonesia has the world’s largest Muslim population.