Odisha by-poll: BJP fields Pradeep Purohit from Padampur Assembly

Purohit, belonging to the BJP Kisan Morcha, was elected MLA from Padampur in the 2014 Legislative Assembly elections, but he had to face defeat from this seat in the 2019 elections.

Posted by: Sana SultanaLast Updated: 12 November 2022 - 12:02
New Delhi: The BJP has declared Pradeep Purohit as its candidate for the by-election to the Padampur Assembly seat in Odisha.

Now, the BJP high command has once again expressed confidence in Pradeep Purohit for the by-election going to be held on the Padampur Assembly seat.

While making the announcement of the candidate for the Odisha Legislative Assembly by-election, BJP National General Secretary and Headquarters in-charge Arun Singh, said, “The BJP Central Election Committee has approved the name of Pradeep Purohit from Padampur for the upcoming Odisha Legislative Assembly by-election 2022.”

Bypoll will be held on December 5 and the votes will be counted on December 8. Padampur Assembly seat fell vacant after the death of sitting BJD MLA Bijay Ranjan Singh Bariha last month.

