Delhi

Oppn walks out in RS after Chair denies discussion on Chinese transgression

Leader of opposition Mallikarjun Kharge said, "The chair has all the residuary powers... and allow discussion in the House on Chinese transgression."

Posted by: Sana SultanaLast Updated: 19 December 2022 - 12:24
0 174 Less than a minute
Oppn walks out in RS after Chair denies discussion on Chinese transgression
Oppn walks out in RS after Chair denies discussion on Chinese transgression

New Delhi: Chairman of Rajya Sabha Jagdeep Dhankhar disallowed the notices moved by the opposition for suspension of business notice under rule 267 demanding a discussion on the Chinese transgression, following which the opposition walked out.

“The notices do not follow rules,” the chairman said while disapproving them.

Leader of opposition Mallikarjun Kharge said, “The chair has all the residuary powers… and allow discussion in the House on Chinese transgression.”

“China is encroaching on our land, building bridges and houses. If we do not discuss the issue of transgression then what else should we discuss,” Kharge added.

Related Articles

The chair ruled that the 267 did not apply. A miffed opposition first resorted to sloganeering and then walked out.

Source
IANS
Tags
Posted by: Sana SultanaLast Updated: 19 December 2022 - 12:24
0 174 Less than a minute

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button