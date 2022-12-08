Delhi

Pak Rangers capture BSF jawan who crossed border by mistake

The incident took place in Abohar sector of Punjab on Wednesday. BSF said that the return of the jawan is awaited after talks with Pakistan.

Posted by: Sana SultanaLast Updated: 8 December 2022 - 13:35
0 175 Less than a minute
Pak Rangers capture BSF jawan who crossed border by mistake
Pak Rangers capture BSF jawan who crossed border by mistake

New Delhi: Pakistani Rangers captured an Indian Border Security Force (BSF) jawan who accidentally crossed the border during patrolling.

The incident took place in Abohar sector of Punjab on Wednesday.

BSF said that the return of the jawan is awaited after talks with Pakistan.

According to BSF, the jawan accidentally crossed the border due to dense fog and was caught by the soldiers of Pakistan rangers.

This is the second incident in Abohar sector in the border areas of Punjab.

Related Articles

Last week, during Zero Line patrolling on the Indo-Pakistan International Border, a BSF jawan went towards Pakistan.

However, he was sent back on the same day after a flag meeting.

Source
IANS
Tags
Posted by: Sana SultanaLast Updated: 8 December 2022 - 13:35
0 175 Less than a minute

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button