People of Gujarat have faith in Modi: Rajnath

The poll results, according to the Election Commission, showed the BJP heading towards a record-breaking victory in Gujarat as the final outcome was awaited.

Posted by: Sana SultanaLast Updated: 8 December 2022 - 14:15
New Delhi: Reacting to the BJP’s likely historic victory in Gujarat, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that the “victory was a symbol of the faith that the people of the state had in Prime Minister Narendra Modi”.

The Defence Minister, while talking to the media in the Parliament House complex, said that the situation was not surprising to him or the party.

Referring to Modi’s slogan ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas,’ Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar described the victory as the result of Modi’s positive policies.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi described it as an acceptance of Gujarat’s model and expressed gratitude to the people for giving them a big victory.

