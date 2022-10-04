PFI crackdown continues: Four members arrested from Shaheen Bagh

New Delhi: Four members of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) were arrested from the Shaheen Bagh area by a Special team of Delhi Police.

The four members were arrested by the police on Sunday night, as per the reports.

Recently, a fresh case under the provisions of Unlawful Activity Prevention Act was lodged by the Delhi Police against the members of banned PFI.

The police said despite the ban the accused were still active. They were spreading the PFI ideology and were making new members.

“They were active in Jamia, Okhla and Shaheen Bagh. We formed a team and conducted a raid on Sunday night. In the raid, we arrested four persons who were PFI members,” the police said.

The official said that recently when the central agencies were conducting raids across the nation, including Shaheen Bagh, they had to face resistance.

“During the raid of NIA in Shaheen Bagh these four accused hatched a conspiracy and obstructed the government officials in discharging their duties. They had played a crucial role in making a strong network of PFI in Shaheen Bagh and Jamia,” the police said.

The official said that a few more arrests were likely to be done from the area on the basis of the interrogation of the arrested four accused.

Further investigation was on.