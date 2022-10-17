Plans to arrest me before Gujarat poll campaign: Sisodia

New Delhi: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday said that plans are being made for his arrest to keep him away from campaigning in poll-bound Gujarat where AAP is posing a big threat to the incumbent government.

Without naming the BJP, Sisodia tweeted, “They raided my house but didn’t find anything. They searched my bank locker, hoping to find papers of unaccounted property, gold or money. They also went and questioned people in my village, thinking I would have bought land there. They found nothing… These people want to put me in jail because of the response AAP is getting in Gujarat. But this will not stop us. Even the children in the state are campaigning for us.

“They are preparing to arrest me by making a completely fake case. I was to go to Gujarat for an election campaign in the coming days. These people are losing Gujarat badly. Their purpose is to stop me from going to Gujarat election campaign,” he added.

“But my arrest will not stop the Gujarat election campaign. Today every Gujarati has stood up and every child of the state is now campaigning for good schools, hospitals, jobs, electricity. The coming elections in Gujarat will be a movement.”

Ahead of questioning by CBI in connection with the Delhi liquor policy scam, Sisodia also showed his strength as he stepped out on the road with patriotic songs playing in the background with his supporters. “We will not bow to dictatorship and this is the second war for independence”, he said.

Sisodia also sought blessings of his mother at his residence before leaving for the CBI office. Several AAP leaders, including party MP Sanjay Singh and MLAs Atishi and Saurabh Bhardwaj, were present at his home.

While extending support to his deputy, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal termed the case as fake. “Nothing was found in the raid at the residence of Manish and his bank locker. The case against him is totally fake. He had to go to Gujarat for campaigning that’s why he is being arrested but the campaigning will not stop. Every person in Gujarat is campaigning for the AAP in Gujarat,” Kejriwal tweeted.