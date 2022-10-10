PM and others mourn Mulayam Singh

New Delhi: After a prolonged illness, Samajwadi Party founder and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav passed away on Monday at the age of 82. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders across party lines remember him.

Considered close to the late SP chief, Modi tweeted: “Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji was a remarkable personality. He was widely admired as a humble and grounded leader who was sensitive to people’s problems. He served people diligently and devoted his life towards popularising the ideals of Loknayak JP and Dr. Lohia”, along with some file photos of the two leaders.

“Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji distinguished himself in UP and national politics. He was a key soldier for democracy during the Emergency. As Defence Minister, he worked for a stronger India. His Parliamentary interventions were insightful and emphasised on furthering national interest.

“I had many interactions with Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji when we served as Chief Ministers of our respective states. The close association continued and I always looked forward to hearing his views. His demise pains me. Condolences to his family and lakhs of supporters. Om Shanti,” Modi said.

Announcing three days state mourning on his predecssor’s death, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath tweeted: “The demise of former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav ji is extremely sad.

“His death marked the end of a major pillar of socialism and a struggling era.” Adityanath spoke to Mulayam Singh’s son Akhilesh Yadav on the phone and also said: “His last rites will be performed with full state honours.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed his condolences to Singh’s family and supporters. “In this hour of grief. May God give place to the departed soul at his feet”, he tweeted.

“Mulayam Singh Yadav ji remained active in politics for decades with his unique political skills. During the Emergency, he raised his voice for the restoration of democracy. He will always be remembered as a grassroots mass leader. His death marks the end of an era in Indian politics,” Shah said.

CPM General Secretary Sitaram Yechury tweeted: “The champion of the interests of the marginalised and backward: Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav ji steadfastly fought against religious bigotry at a crucial time for India, upholding the unity and integrity of India. Deepest condolences.”

Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh, Shashi Tharoor also tweeted.

Ramesh: “Mulayam Singh Yadav was a stalwart Lohiaite but had admirers across political spectrum. His tenures as CM of UP were very consequential. He played a key national role on 2 occasions: Deve Gowda & Gujral govts as Defence Min,& in 2002 when he proposed APJ Abdul Kalam for President.”

Tharoor: “Profound condolences to @yadavakhilesh on the passing of his eminent father Mulayam Singh Yadav ji. I had met the former DefenceMinister at the @UN & subsequently exchanged thoughts with him at the LokSabha. A political giant has passed. A great loss to all Indians. OM Shanti.”

NCP MP Supriya Sule tweeted: “Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Former Union Defence Minister and Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji. Netaji was one of the tallest socialist leader our country has seen.”

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi tweeted: “My heartfelt condolences to Shri Akhilesh Yadav, the Yadav family family, all members of Samajwadi Party & its supporters on the passing of stalwart leader & Fmr CM of UP, Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav ji. He leaves behind a huge legacy of work&service. He will be hugely missed.”

Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal tweeted: “The nation has lost a doyen in the passing away of Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav ji. A socialist icon, he will be known for empowering the under-privileged. My heartfelt condolences to @yadavakhilesh & the entire Samajwadi family.”

Top businessman Gautam Adani tweeted: “Saddened that Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav is no more. His contributions in laying the foundations for a stronger India and expansive UP will be long remembered. A rare titan, MSY will be missed. My deepest condolences to Shri Akhilesh Yadav and family.”

Mulayam Singh died at the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram following multiple organ failure, according to reports.

He was one of the most prominent leaders of Uttar Pradesh and had served as the chief minister of the state thrice besides serving in the Union government as the defence minister. He was elected 10 times as MLA and 7 times as Lok Sabha MP.