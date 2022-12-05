Delhi

PM inaugurates two-day national office-bearers meeting in Delhi

The meeting is being attended by BJP national president J.P. Nadda, party state presidents and general secretaries.

Posted by: Sana SultanaLast Updated: 5 December 2022 - 14:38
0 172 Less than a minute
PM inaugurates two-day national office-bearers meeting in Delhi
PM inaugurates two-day national office-bearers meeting in Delhi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated a two-day national officer-bearers meeting at the BJP headquarters here.

The meeting is being attended by BJP national president J.P. Nadda, party state presidents and general secretaries.

Presided over by national president J.P. Nadda, the meeting will deliberate on the strategies and preparations for the state Assembly elections next year. Various organisational activities from booth committees will also be discussed.

Also in attendance are National General secretaries Dushyant Gautam, Bhupender Yadav, Baijant Panda, Tarun Chugh, C.T. Ravi.

Related Articles

In addition, BJP state President UP Bhupendra Chaudhary, Uttrakhand party president Mahendra Bhatt and other party state presidents are also participating in the meeting.

Source
IANS
Tags
Posted by: Sana SultanaLast Updated: 5 December 2022 - 14:38
0 172 Less than a minute

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button