Delhi

PM meets French President Macron in Bali

The two leaders reviewed ongoing collaboration in diverse areas like defence, civil nuclear, trade and investment.

Posted by: Sana SultanaLast Updated: 16 November 2022 - 14:42
0 170 Less than a minute
PM meets French President Macron in Bali
PM meets French President Macron in Bali

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met French President Emmanuel Macron for a working lunch on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali on Wednesday.

The two leaders reviewed ongoing collaboration in diverse areas like defence, civil nuclear, trade and investment. They also welcomed the deepening of cooperation in new areas of economic engagement, a statement issued by the PMO said.

Regional and global issues of mutual interest were also discussed, the statement added.

Related Articles
Source
IANS
Tags
Posted by: Sana SultanaLast Updated: 16 November 2022 - 14:42
0 170 Less than a minute

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button