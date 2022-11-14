PM Modi pays tribute to Nehru on his birth anniversary

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tributes to the first Prime Minister of India, Jawaharlal Nehru, on his birth anniversary, and recalled his contribution to the country.

While paying tributes to Jawaharlal Nehru, Modi tweeted, “Tributes to our former Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru ji, on his birth anniversary. We also remember his contribution to our nation.”

Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru was born on November 14, 1889 in Allahabad (now known as Prayagraj). Nehru was involved in the freedom movement led by Mahatma Gandhi and went to jail several times.

Nehru became the first Prime Minister of Independent India. After Independence, he took over the command of the country for almost 17 years and died on May 27, 1964 in office.