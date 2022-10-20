PM to launch Rozgar Mela for 10L aspirants

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch Rozgar Mela – the recruitment drive for 10 lakh personnel on Saturday at 11 am via video conferencing.

During the ceremony, appointment letters will be handed over to 75,000 newly-inducted appointees. The Prime Minister will also address these appointees on the occasion.

The drive pertains to the earlier announcement of the Prime Minister that 10 lakh personnel will be appointed by the government.

This will be a significant step forward towards fulfilling the continuous commitment of the Prime Minister to providing job opportunities for the youth and ensuring welfare of citizens, the PMO said.

As per his directions, all Ministries and Departments are working towards filling up existing vacancies against sanctioned posts in Mission Mode, the PMO added.

The new recruits, selected from across the country, will join 38 Ministries/ Departments of Government of India.

According to the PMO, the appointees will join the government at various levels viz. Group – A, Group – B (Gazetted), Group – B (Non-Gazetted) and Group – C.

The posts of appointments are being made in Central Armed Force Personnel, Sub Inspector, Constable, LDC, Steno, PA, Income Tax Inspectors, MTS, among others.

These recruitments are being done in Mission Mode by Ministries and Departments either by themselves or through Recruiting agencies such as UPSC, SSC, Railway Recruitment Board, the PMO said.

It also informed that for expeditious recruitment, selection processes have been simplified and made tech-enabled.