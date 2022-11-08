Prez, VC & PM extend greetings on Guru Nanak Jayanti

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders on Tuesday extended their greetings to the people on the occasion of 553rd Parkash Purab, the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji.

In a message President Murmu said, “I extend my heartiest greetings to all fellow citizens and Indians settled abroad, especially the brothers and sisters of Sikh community”

“Guru Nanak Dev Ji spread the message of ‘Ek Omkar’, which means that God is one and is present everywhere adding that , Guru Nanak Dev Ji inspired people to practice love unity and brotherhood” she tweeted.

The message of Kirat Karo and Vand Chhako inspire us to live with honesty and share the available resources with others,” she added.

Vice President, Jagdeep Dhankhar in a tweet, said that Guru Nanak Dev Ji showed us the path of a compassionate virtuous life and an inclusive society.

“May Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s eternal message guide us on the path of creating a kind and peaceful world,” he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his wishes to the people and said his teaching will continue to guide us.

“Greetings on the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji. May his noble teachings continue to guide us in our endeavour of building a just and compassionate society,” he tweeted.

Union Minister Hardeep Puri also extended his wishes to the people. In his message on twitter, he said that he joined members of the Sikh Sangat in celebrating the auspicious occasion of 553rd Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji.

“Guru Maharaj’s divine message of peace, harmony, coexistence & oneness of humanity will continue to guide us till eternity,” he tweeted.