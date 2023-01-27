Protest in Delhi’s Ambedkar University over BBC documentary screening

New Delhi: Left-wing students of the Ambedkar University here staged a protest on Friday after electricity was snapped in the institute’s premises following an announcement to screen the controversial BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Despite the university administration cutting the power supply, students still managed to watch the documentary titled, ‘India: The Modi Question’, on their laptops.

In the wake of the protest, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) has reached the university.

Additional details are awaited.

Friday’s protest comes two days after the Delhi Police on Wednesday detained 13 students of Jamia Millia Islamia after the announcement of the screening of the documentary in the Mass Communication Department of the university.

According to Esha Pandey, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast), the screening was organised by a group of students despite no permission from the varsity administration.

The same day, Delhi Police had received cross complaints from both Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNSU) and the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) a day after high drama prevailed on the campus, with JNSU members alleging that they were attacked with stones while watching the documentary.