Rise in flu cases with persistent cough

New Delhi: Doctors in New Delhi reported an increase in flu cases on Wednesday, with patients displaying high grade fever and protracted coughs lasting two weeks or longer.

Sushila Kataria, Senior Director, Internal Medicine, Medanta, said in a statement to IANS that the cases are related to the H3N2 strain of the influenza A virus.

According to Kataria, the common symptoms include a high grade fever that lasts for two to three days, body aches, headaches, throat irritation, and a severely persistent cough that lasts for two weeks.

Data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) show that the H3N2 influenza virus subtype has been widely distributed for the past two to three months.

Harshal R. Salve, Professor at the Centre for Community Medicine, AIIMS, said the increase in the transmission of flu virus is due to abrupt “climatic conditions currently prevalent”.



He is further quoted to have said, “Serological surveillance through established mechanisms in the public health system by the government is essential to determine serotype of the virus and its endemic.”



Doctors from Primus Hospital, Chanakyapuri, also reported a 90 per cent patient surge in OPD cases with viral infections.



S.K. Chhabra, Head of Department – Pulmonary, Sleep and Critical Care Medicine, at Primus said in a statement, “Viral fever, cold and cough, and severe lung allergies like bronchitis are being reported majorly in patients visiting the hospital.”



The rise in the number of patients complaining of viral infections and chest congestion reflects how seasonal change is gravely impacting the health conditions of people.



Coupled with the changing weather, pollution is also playing a pivotal role in multiplying the number of patient impacted by viral infections.



