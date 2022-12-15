RS to discuss serious effects of global warming

New Delhi: Amid the face-off with the central government on the issue of Chinese transgressions, the Rajya Sabha will hold a Short Duration Discussion on Thursday on climate change and global warming initiated by DMK leader Tiruchi Siva and Congress MP Pramod Tiwari.

“The discussion on the serious effects of global warming and the need for remedial steps to tackle it,” said the RS bulletin.

Shiv Sena MP (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) Priyanka Chaturvedi has given a suspension of business notice under Rule 267 in the Rajya Sabha to discuss “the subversion of independence of institutions like the ED, IT, CBI, EC, CVC and CIC.”

Aam Aadmi Party’s Raghav Chaddha has moved a suspension notice on the alleged “interference in judicial appointments”.