SC no to include Chakrapani in Janmabhoomi Trust

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a petition filed by self-proclaimed holy man Swami Chakrapani, seeking a direction to include him in the Ram Janmabhoomi Theerth Trust which is overseeing the construction of Ram mandir at Ayodhya.

An apex court bench headed by Chief Justice Dr Dhananjaya Yeshwant Chadrachud directed Chakrapani to submit the representation before the Trust.

Refusing to entertain the petition, the CJI said: “We are not going to entertain this petition here. We are sorry. Do whatever else you want.”

Chakrapani moved the court seeking a direction to the appropriate authorities to include him in the Ram Janmabhoomi Theerth Trust.