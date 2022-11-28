SC stays Mumbai HC order for demolishing NtI insurance building at Mumbai’s Worli

New Delhi: The Supreme Court in its order on Monday stayed till February 9, next year, the 2019’s Bombay High Court’s order directing for demolition of 114-year-old National Insurance Building situated at Worli in Mumbai.

The Supreme Court bench, headed by the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dr Dhananjaya Yeshwant Chadrachud passed the order, after hearing from the Attorney General (AG) of India, R Venkataramani, who today mentioned the matter before it and sought some interim measures on the Bombay High Court’s 2019 order.

“We stay the order till February 09, 2023, of the Bombay High Court, which directed the BMC to demolish the National Insurance Building. We will hear the matter next in February 09,” the bench led by CJI Chandrachud said.

The Bombay High Court in its order in 2019 given a go ahead to the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai for the building demolition.