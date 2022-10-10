SC to hear Jain’s plea Tuesday

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear on October 11, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Minister and MLA Satyendar Jain’s plea against the transfer of a money laundering case against him to a new trial judge.

A bench headed by Chief Justice UU Lalit said: “We will hear the matter tomorrow as first item.”

The Delhi High Court in its order had affirmed the decision to move the case to a new trial judge on the Enforcement Directorate (ED’s) request.

Senior advocate, Kapil Sibal mentioned it before the CJI bench, and sought an urgent hearing against the transfer.

“List the matter tomorrow as first item,” CJI Lalit said.

Jain had moved the Supreme Court challenging the Delhi High Court order which transferred the case against him.