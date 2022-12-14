Schoolgirl acid attack: NCW team in hospital, DCW to issue notice to Delhi Police

New Delhi: The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken cognizance of the acid attack on a schoolgirl in Delhi, and its team reached the hospital to inquire into the matter, said an official on Wednesday.

Rekha Sharma, the NCW chairperson said that they have taken cognizance of the case and the team will also talk to the concerned Deputy Commissioner of Police.

The victim will be provided every possible help, said the NCW official.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) also said that they were issuing a notice to Delhi Police over the incident.

“Acid was thrown at a schoolgirl near Dwarka Mor. Our team is reaching the hospital to help the victim. Will get justice for the daughter. The DCW has been fighting for years to ban acid in the country. When will the governments wake up?,” said DCW chief Swati Maliwal in a tweet.

A man allegedly threw acid on a Class 12 girl near Delhi’s Dwarka area on Wednesday morning. The girl was undergoing treatment at the Safdarjung hospital.

According to M. Harsha Vardhan, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka), a police control room (PCR) call was received around 9 a.m. regarding an acid attack incident in the Mohan Garden area.

The caller told police that a 17-year-old girl was allegedly attacked with some acid-like substance by a man riding pillion on a bike around 7.30 a.m.

“The girl was with her younger sister at the time of the incident. She has raised suspicion over two persons known to them. While one person has been detained, further investigation into the matter is on,” said the DCP.

Parents of the victim said that the girl was on her way to school and had left along with her younger sister from their home only a few minutes before the incident happened.

Further details were awaited.