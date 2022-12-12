Delhi

Sena MP raises AIIMS cyber attack issue in RS

Chaturvedi said that this was a serious threat to the country as future wars will be fought in the cyber world.

Posted by: Sana SultanaLast Updated: 12 December 2022 - 13:14
0 175 Less than a minute
Sena MP raises AIIMS cyber attack issue in RS
Sena MP raises AIIMS cyber attack issue in RS

New Delhi: Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi raised the issue of AIIMS cyber attack which had crippled the services of the premier medical institute.

Chaturvedi said that this was a serious threat to the country as future wars will be fought in the cyber world.

The server facilities at the main building of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here resumed on December 6, two weeks after being hit by a ransomware attack.

After the AIIMS server went down, the hospital had issued fresh guidelines for manual admission. The fresh standard operating procedures (SOPs) said that admission, discharge or transfer of patients would be done manually at the hospital till the time e-Hospital wass down.

Related Articles
Source
IANS
Tags
Posted by: Sana SultanaLast Updated: 12 December 2022 - 13:14
0 175 Less than a minute

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button