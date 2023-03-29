Delhi

Sexual harassment still considered taboo, goes unreported: DCW chief Maliwal

Maliwal made the remarks as the chief guest at a POSH Conclave, organised here by 'No Means No', a Centre for Skill Development & Training (CSDT) initiative.

Mohammed Amjad Last Updated: 29 March 2023
New Delhi: Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal on Wednesday said that sexual harassment is still considered a taboo and most victims do not report it which is why institutions should pay attention to prevention and training.

Maliwal made the remarks as the chief guest at a POSH Conclave, organised here by ‘No Means No’, a Centre for Skill Development & Training (CSDT) initiative.

The event was inaugurated by former Additional Solicitor General Dr Pinky Anand and Maliwal.

Anand highlighted the need for effective implementation of the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) Act in the corporate world.

The conclave was attended by more than 100 delegates representing over 40 organisations and MNCs.

