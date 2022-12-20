Delhi

Shaheen Bagh family looking for their missing son

New Delhi: A Shaheen Bagh family is looking for their 18-year-old son who is missing since December 15.

Umari Ahmed son of Intezar Ahmed resident of Shaheen Bagh was last seen on his bicycle on AFE, Shaheen Bagh, side near thokar number 4.

The worried family is frantically looking for him. If anybody has any information, they are requested to contact these numbers: 9899318722, 8851847871.

According to the Okhla Times, they boy is mentally weak.

