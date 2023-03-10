Delhi

Sisodia to be produced before court today, ED to seek 10-day custody

New Delhi: AAP leader and former deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Delhi excise policy scam, will be produced before the Rouse Avenue District Courts on Friday at around 2 p.m., and the ED is set to seek his 10-day remand.

The ED has questioned Sisodia in connection with the alleged kickbacks of Rs 100 crore which the AAP party/leaders received through hawala channel from South Group.

He was also asked about Hyderabad-based businessman Arun Pillai and K. Kavitha, the daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

Sisodia was arrested by the CBI on February 26 and later remanded to judicial custody by Rouse Avenue District Courts on March 6. His bail plea is also pending before the court which will hear it on Friday.

