Sonia Gandhi turns 76, Cong leaders extend greetings

Posted by: Sana SultanaLast Updated: 9 December 2022 - 10:11
New Delhi: Congress leaders extended birthday greetings to Sonia Gandhi, who turned 76 on Friday.

She was the longest-serving president of the Congress who was recently replaced by Mallikarjun Kharge.

“Extending my warm birthday greetings to CPP Chairperson, Smt. Sonia Gandhi ji. Her grace, dedication indomitable spirit and dignity in the wake of adversity has inspired millions. I wish her a long and healthy life,” tweeted Kharge.

Randeep Singh Surjewala, party General Secretary said, “A personification of kindness, sacrifice, dedication & courage. A leader with indelible commitment to the Nation & Party. Wishing Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson, respected Smt Sonia Gandhi ji a very Happy Birthday.”

Sonia is likely to join the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan’s Kota along with her daughter and party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

During her tenure as the party president, the Congress ruled for 10 years at the Centre and also witnessed its worst ever performance in 2014.

IANS
