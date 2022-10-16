Team Bharat Jodo: Digvijaya, Jairam manage the show with state units

New Delhi: Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra has become the talking point in the political circles and the two persons who are anchoring the show and working from behind the scenes are former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh and Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh.

Singh, who has been part of the Yatra from the very first day, has the experience of carrying out the Narmada Yatra which had yielded good results for the party in Madhya Pradesh, while Ramesh has been leading the media team and also countering the BJP’s attacks.

Ramesh has been saying that the Bharat Jodo Yatra will provide much-needed oxygen to the party.

Taking a dig at the BJP, Ramesh said that those who did not participate in the Quit India movement are now criticising the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

He also countered the BJP on the Yatra excluding Gujarat, saying, “Many routes were discussed, but in some routes the Yatra would have had to cross rivers using boats or trains. So, the party opted for a straight route from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. Also, given that the Assembly elections are round the corner, the party functionaries would be busy by the time the Yatra reaches this part of the country.”

Congress veteran and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh (75) is walking all along and meeting people impromptu, sometimes even trying to match his steps with the local folk artistes.

Singh, who is one of the planners of this 3,500 km march from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, has been accompanying Rahul Gandhi since the Yatra started on September 7, except on a few occasions when he moved out to go to states which the Yatra will not cover, and once to Delhi to be the proposer for Congress Presidential polls.

A picture of Singh had gone viral on social media, wherein the veteran leader was seen sleeping on a mattress on the floor without a pillow with just a towel wrapped around his forehead.

Singh had exhibited the same simplicity during his 192-day long ‘Narmada Yatra’ before the 2018 Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh. Then also, he used to sleep on the floor, said one of his associates, who had accompanied him during the entire ‘Narmada Parikrama’.