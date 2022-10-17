Thak Thak gang knocked out, four arrested

New Delhi: Delhi Police have arrested four members of the infamous Thak-Thak gang, who knock on car windows to distract the attention of motorists in order to rob them, officials said on Monday.

Police said that one the accused nabbed is a junior artiste in Tamil films.

The accused have been identified as Dheenathayalone (24), Raju (54), Karupa Samy (37) and Murti (24). Police said that they were all presently residing at Shakurpur in Delhi but all are natives of Tamil Nadu. With their arrest, police have also claimed to solve four cases of theft registered across the city. Four stolen laptops have been recovered from the possession of the accused.

Police said that Dheenathayalone has also worked as a ‘junior artist’ in Tamil films.

According to M. Harsha Vardhan, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Dwarka district, the team of Proclaimed Offenders (PO) and Jail-Bail Cell in Dwarka district was tasked to work out incidents of thefts of laptops and other costly items from vehicles.

“Keeping the task in mind, the team visited each and every place of incident and analysed the CCTV footage of the spot and route followed by the thieves,” said the DCP.

“On October 16, specific inputs were received regarding an active Thak Thak gang in Dwarka and nearby district. Acting on the inputs, a police team conducted raids in the Sakurpur area and all the four accused were nabbed. Four stolen laptops with their bags were recovered from their possession,” said the DCP.

“During interrogation, the gang members disclosed that, on different dates and places they broke glass of vehicles and stole laptop bags. Further, they disclosed their involvements in many theft cases,” said the DCP.

Meanwhile, a senior police officer said that all police stations and district crime units have been asked to keep a close watch on the activities of these gangs.

“Also there should be electronic surveillance on their activities as they hunt in groups,” he said.

Explaining the modus operandi of the gang, the senior police officer said that there is a definite pattern in their way of theft as they keep lurking near busy intersections, bridges and even near less frequented places.

“They strike when those in the vehicles are distracted by their alibis and by the time victims realise what is amiss, they disappear. As soon as the car driver stepped out, the other member of the gang would quickly take out valuables from inside the car, including laptops. In no time, they would disappear,” said the police officer.