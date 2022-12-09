Three controversial issues of UCC, waqf & places of worship Act in pvt members bill

New Delhi: Three controversial issues will be introduced as private members bill in the Rajya Sabha on Friday.

The Places of Worship Special Provisions) Repeal Bill, 2022, The Uniform Civil Code in India Bill, and Bill to repeal the Waqf Act, 1995 are scheduled to be tabled.

BJP MP Kirodi Lal Meena will introduce a Bill to provide for the constitution of the National Inspection and Investigation Committee for preparation of Uniform Civil Code and its implementation throughout the territory of India and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto.

Harnath Singh Yadav will introduce a Bill to repeal the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991 and Bill to repeal the Waqf Act, 1995.

Reports of standing Committee on consumer Affairs and report of joint Committee on office of profit will also be presented in the house.