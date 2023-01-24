Tremors shake Delhi, surrounding areas

A massive earthquake occurred in the neighboring country of Nepal this afternoon. The magnitude of the earthquake was 5.4 on the Richter scale. Due to the earthquake, severe tremors were also felt in the national capital Delhi and its surrounding areas. The effect of this earthquake was also seen in Uttarakhand. The National Center for Seismology revealed that a magnitude 5.4 earthquake hit Nepal today at 2.28 pm.

Felt the tremors of the #earthquake in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/xTIBi3oiqW — roobina mongia (@roobinam) January 24, 2023

The people of Delhi say that the ground shook violently and they came out of their houses in fear, the employees of many offices also came out on the streets. Videos of household appliances, fans and other objects shaking during the earthquake are shared on social media. However, the details of the loss of life and property caused by this earthquake have not been known yet.