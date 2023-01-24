Delhi

Tremors shake Delhi, surrounding areas

Posted by: Munsif Web DeskLast Updated: 24 January 2023 - 16:36
0 186 1 minute read
Tremors felt in Sangareddy district
Tremors felt in Sangareddy district

 A massive earthquake occurred in the neighboring country of Nepal this afternoon. The magnitude of the earthquake was 5.4 on the Richter scale. Due to the earthquake, severe tremors were also felt in the national capital Delhi and its surrounding areas. The effect of this earthquake was also seen in Uttarakhand. The National Center for Seismology revealed that a magnitude 5.4 earthquake hit Nepal today at 2.28 pm.

The people of Delhi say that the ground shook violently and they came out of their houses in fear, the employees of many offices also came out on the streets. Videos of household appliances, fans and other objects shaking during the earthquake are  shared on social media. However, the details of the loss of life and property caused by this earthquake have not been known yet.

Related Articles
Tags
Posted by: Munsif Web DeskLast Updated: 24 January 2023 - 16:36
0 186 1 minute read

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button