Two boys commit multiple robberies to celebrate birthday in Goa, nabbed

New Delhi: Two bike-borne boys, who committed several robberies across the national capital with a plan to organise a birthday party in Goa, were nabbed by police in the the Dwarka area, an official said on Thursday.

The accused have been identified as Rohit, a resident of Rohini and Bobby, a resident of Sainik Enclave in Vikas Nagar.

Police said that the duo was also found involved in 10 cases each of snatching, theft and Arms Act registered across the city.

According to M Harsha Vardhan, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka), on Wednesday, an incident of robbery was reported at Mohan Garden police station, wherein the complainant stated that he was going to get his washing machine repaired in morning hours at Rama Park road, when two boys on a bike near Tin wala School stopped him and robbed his mobile phone.

“A case under sections 392 (robbery), 397 (robbery or dacoity, with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) and 34 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code was registered and investigation was taken up,” said the DCP.

“Police team visited the spot of the incident and analysed the CCTV footage of the spot and surrounding areas. As per analysis of the CCTV footage, secret informers were also deployed in the area to get intelligence and information regarding such active criminals in the area,” said the official.

“On the basis of technical and manual surveillance, a trap was laid at Ganda Nala road in the Mohan Garden area. After some time, two persons on bike were seen going towards Dwarka Mor, however, on seeing the police, they tried to run away but were apprehended,” said the DCP.

“The bike they were riding was the same which was used in the robbery,” said the official, adding that during frisking, three mobile phones and one button actuated knife were also recovered from their possession.

“On interrogation, they confessed about their involvement in the mobile phone robbery. Later, as per interrogation and their disclosure statement, at their instance one more stolen scooty was recovered from Vikas Nagar in Uttam Nagar,” the DCP said, adding that they were planning to celebrate Bobby’s birthday in Goa.