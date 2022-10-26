Two brothers wanted for kidnapping, rape arrested: Delhi Police

New Delhi: The Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has arrested two brothers who were wanted in kidnapping and rape cases, said an official.

The accused have been identified as Ashish Chauhan, 27 and Deepak Chauhan, 23, alias Deepu, residents of Asgarpur village in Noida.

Ashish was evading arrest since 2020, while Deepak was declared a ‘Proclaimed Offender’ and a reward Rs 25,000 was also declared on information leading to his arrest by the Uttar Pradesh Police.

On August 29, 2017, Ashish along with his associates Vivek, Rohit, Vinod and Sunil had kidnapped a person, at gunpoint, from GT Karnal Road, and demanded a ransom of Rs 3 crore.

Ashish was arrested but after getting bail he escaped following which a Non Bailable Warrant was also issued.

In July 2021, Deepak raped a girl in Noida and absconded. Later Deepak, his brother Ashish and their sister threatened the victim.

According to Ravindra Singh Yadav, the Special Commissioner of Police (Crime), Ashish had been changing his address and location frequently.

“With the help of specialised technical investigation, Ashish was traced and arrested from the New Ashok Nagar area in Delhi. On interrogation. Sources were deployed and it was revealed that Deepak was hiding in Sagarpur. Acting on the inputs, a police team apprehended Deepak from Golf Course Road in Dwarka,” said the officer.

“During interrogation, it was revealed that Ashish had started working with a property dealer and during that period, he came in contact with bad elements and started committing crimes. To fulfil his habits of drinking, smoking, and to live a lavish life, he formed a gang with his local friends and started extorting money,” said Yadav.

“He got interim bail in a kidnapping for ransom case registered in Alipur police station and escaped from court proceedings. His other two associates have been convicted in the case,” said the officer.

“To evade police arrest, he started to live in the New Ashok Nagar area and worked with local property dealers. He was residing in a PG with students so that police could not trace his whereabouts,” said the Special CP.

“Deepak used to work at a call centre in Noida, where he enticed a girl working with him and sexually assaulted her. After registration of case, he left Noida and started living in Delhi. He joined a graphic designer shop in the Sagarpur area,” said the Special CP.