Two criminals rob Rs 16 lakh to buy weapons to eliminate rival gang members, held

New Delhi: The Crime Branch of Delhi Police has arrested two criminals for committing Rs 16 lakh robbery to buy sophisticated weapons to eliminate the rival gang members, said an official on Tuesday.

The accused were identified as Lakshay alias Pandit alias Junglee and Himanshu, both residents of village Jatola in district Sonipat, Haryana.

The official said that the accused were also found previously involved in seven cases, including three of murder registered in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

According to police, on February 9, a 24-year-old complainant told police that he along with his friend had collected approximately Rs 16 lakh from various places and while returning to office when they stopped at a cigarette shop, two men at a gunpoint robbed the cash and their vehicle.

“During investigation, specific inputs were received regarding the accused following which a trap was laid near Arya Samaj Akhada, Bankner and duo was apprehended,” said Ravindra Singh Yadav, the Special Commissioner of Police (Crime).

On interrogation, Lakshay disclosed that he was lodged in Sonipat jail, where one Ankit alias Maya was also lodged and after their release from Sonipat jail, Ankit contacted him and told that he needed money for purchasing sophisticated weapons as he wished to eliminate some associates of his rival gang Sunny Deo alias Kookie Gang.

“After this, Lakshay shared this information with Himanshu, who previously worked at Golu Cafe, Alipur from where the complainant collected huge payments. Thereafter, Himanshu conveyed this information to the Lakshay, who did recce of the movements of the victim,” said the Special CP.

“He along-with Ankit and another associate executed their plan and robbed cash approximately Rs 15-16 lakh and scooty on gunpoint from the victim. The accused persons dumped the robbed scooty on their way back,” said the official.

Lakshay and Himanshu received Rs 65,000 and Rs 50,000 out of the robbed amount whereas, the remaining amount was kept by their associate Ankit for the expenses of his gang and for purchasing weapons.