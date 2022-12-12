Umar Khalid granted interim bail for sister’s wedding

New Delhi: Former JNU student Umar Khalid has been granted one-week interim bail for his sister’s wedding.

Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat here on Monday granted relief to Khalid from December 23 to 30.

Khalid, a former student leader of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), was arrested in a case related to the northeast Delhi riots. He had moved an application seeking two weeks’ interim bail for his sister’s wedding.

Khalid was booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and provisions of the Indian Penal Code for allegedly being a mastermind of the February 2020 riots. He was arrested by Delhi Police in September 2020.