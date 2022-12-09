Uproar in RS over Bihar law & order situation, Lakhimpur Kheri farmers’ compensation issue

New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha on Friday witnessed uproar after some MPs raised the issues of Bihar law and order situation and the lack of compensation to Lakhimpur Kheri farmers.

BJP MP Satish Chandra Dubey raised the law and order situation in Bihar, and RLD member Jayant Chaudhary spoke about the non-payment of compensation to the farmers even after a year of the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.

Both issues invited objections from the ruling parties of the respective states.

The issue of farmers’ compensation in Uttar Pradesh invited the ire of ruling BJP.

On the issue of law and order situation in Bihar, the MPs from the RJD, JD(U and the Congress stood up and objected heavily.

The chairman of the House said that issues could be raised and anything objectionable would be looked into by the chair if brought to notice.