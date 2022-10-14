Vande Bharat train from Mysore

Delhi

Sana SultanaLast Updated: 14 October 2022 - 15:00
New Delhi: The country’s fifth Vande Bharat Express will be launched between Chennai and Mysore in Karnataka. The launch may happen on November 10.

On Thursday, the fourth Vande Bharat Express was inaugurated by Modi from Una in Himachal Pradesh.

The third Vande Bharat was inaugurated on September 30 to link Gandhinagar and Mumbai.

