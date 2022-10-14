Vande Bharat train from Mysore

New Delhi: The country’s fifth Vande Bharat Express will be launched between Chennai and Mysore in Karnataka. The launch may happen on November 10.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off this train from Mysore. Elections are to be held in Karnataka next year.

On Thursday, the fourth Vande Bharat Express was inaugurated by Modi from Una in Himachal Pradesh.

The third Vande Bharat was inaugurated on September 30 to link Gandhinagar and Mumbai.