VP, PM pay tributes to martyrs of 2001 Parliament attack

Also in attendance were Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi.

Posted by: Sana SultanaLast Updated: 13 December 2022 - 12:31
New Delhi: Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tributes to the martyrs of the 2001 Parliament attack, which had taken place 21 years ago on this day.

They laid wreathes on the pictures of the martyrs at the Parliament complex.

On December 13, 2001, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists had attacked the Parliament complex, in which nine persons including police and security personnel were killed.

