Where are 16 cr jobs, Congress asks PM

New Delhi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday put out a string of tweets to slam the Modi government. Issuing a report card of sort in his 13 tweets with data, graphs and calculations, Kharge asked about the jobs Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised.

Kharge said: “Modi Ji came to power with a promise of 2 Cr new jobs every year. Forget creating 2 Cr new well-paying jobs, it took 8 years for the BJP Government to even think of filling 10L existing Central government vacancies.

“Modi is holding Rozgar Melas handing out appointment letters. He addressed the melas giving 75,000 letters in Delhi, 13,000 in Gujarat and 3,000 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Today, when millions of youth search for jobs, the Prime Minister is handing over a few thousand appointment letters!

“Rural India is facing the unprecedented challenge of unemployment. The average rural unemployment in the past 6 years is 7.02 per cent (CMIE)

“Our youth is forced to wait for years to get a government job. All this is because of lack of will and false promises by the BJP.

“The situation is so desperate that: For 40,000 posts under the Agnipath Scheme, the government received 35 lakh applications; For a few thousand posts in UP, 37 lakh applications were received; Post-graduates and PhDs are applying for jobs well below their qualifications.

“Lakhs of vacancies currently exist in the public sector including in the armed forces, CAPFs, Central government; schools, higher education institutions, health institutions, PSUs, PSU banks, police and courts etc.

“Armed Forces and CAPFs are important pillars for the security and safety of our nation.

“Currently, there are more than 2 lakh vacancies in the Armed Forces and CAPFs. However, the recruitment in the last two years has remained absolutely dismal.

“We are still dealing with the disastrous effects of the pandemic on our education system and the resulting learning loss. However, there are still 18,000 vacancies in Central government schools.

“How does the government expect these schools to impart education with such vacancies?

“Higher Education Institutions (including IITs, IIMs, and Central Uni) have more than 61,000 vacant teaching and non-teaching posts: Central Universities and Delhi University 20,291; IIT Bombay 962, Allahabad University 1,287; AMU 1,804.

“The country was devastated during the Covid-19 pandemic. We saw everything. Shortage of doctors, nurses, medical staff, medicines… However, the government has still not learnt its lesson. (A total of) 1,03,544 positions of key Anganwadi care-workers are vacant.

“The situation in the country’s foremost hospital and public medical research university is a case in point.

“At AIIMS Delhi: Total vacancies 3,768; total recruitment since 2017 1,893 (merely 470 per year).

“BJP claims to be working for the welfare of SCs, STs, OBCs and other backward communities. As per governments own response, a large number of backlog and unfilled vacancies still remain for SCs, STs and OBCs.

“The share of regular employees in CPSEs has consistently decreased in the last eight years. It has decreased from 14 lakh in 2011-12 to 9 lakh in 2019-20.

“On the other hand, the share of contract employees is increasing, from 2.6 lakh in 2011-12 to 5.16 lakh in 2019-20.

“Modi Sarkar has failed to generate new employment opportunities for the youth! We don’t hear ‘Make in India’ ‘Skill India’ anymore ! What happened to these programmes and their slogans?

“Where are the 16 Cr jobs that you promised? Maun kyun ho? Modiji?”

Source UNI