‘Who is Pappu now?’ asks Mahua Moitra

New Delhi: Accusing the Narendra Modi government of spreading “falsehood” about India’s growth, TMC’s Mahua Moitra appealed to Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman to take control of the economy.

Taking a dig at the Centre over its handling of the economy and the BJP’s Himachal Pradesh assembly economy and the BJP’s Himachal Pradesh assembly election defeat, Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on Tuesday asked “who is the ‘Pappu’ now?”

She asked this while she was speaking during a debate in Lok Sabha on demands for additional grants for 2022-23. Citing government data showing industrial contraction Moitra said, “This government and the ruling party coined the term Pappu. You use it to denigrate and signify extreme incompetence. But the statistics tell us who the actual Pappu is.”

Moitra cited the latest data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) and claimed that while the country’s industrial output shrunk by four per cent in October to a 26-month low, the manufacturing sector, which is “still the biggest generator of jobs”, contracted by 5.6 per cent.