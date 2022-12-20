Winter session likely to conclude on Dec 23

Delhi

They added that the decision has been taken keeping in mind the forthcoming Christmas week. Leaders of all parties are said to have arrived at a consensus to end the session on December 23.

New Delhi: The Winter session of Parliament is likely to conclude on December 23, six days before its scheduled culmination, sources privy to developments said.

They added that the decision has been taken keeping in mind the forthcoming Christmas week.

Leaders of all parties are said to have arrived at a consensus to end the session on December 23.

The Winter session was supposed to end on December 29, 2022. It had begun on December 7.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla had received representations from several opposition leaders to end the session early, keeping in mind the festival and year-end season ahead.

