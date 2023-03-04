Delhi

Woman commits suicide in Delhi

"On reaching the spot, the police team found that Rekha had committed suicide by hanging at her residence in Sanjay Camp," said a senior police officer.

Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 4 March 2023 - 12:19
0 175 Less than a minute
Woman commits suicide in Delhi
Woman commits suicide in Delhi

New Delhi: A 28-year-old woman has allegedly committed suicide at her home here, the police said on Friday. The deceased, identified as Rekha, used to work as a labourer.

The police said that a call was received at around 2 p.m.

The woman committed suicide in Sanjay Camp.

“On reaching the spot, the police team found that Rekha had committed suicide by hanging at her residence in Sanjay Camp,” said a senior police officer.

Related Articles

“Police have initiated proceedings under the Section 174 code of criminal procedure and further investigation is going on to ascertain the reason behind this step,” the police officer added.

Source
IANS
Tags
Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 4 March 2023 - 12:19
0 175 Less than a minute

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button