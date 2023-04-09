Woman shot at by daughter’s live-in partner in Delhi

New Delhi: A woman was shot at by live-in partner of her daughter in Delhi’s DBG Road area, police said on Sunday.

At around 6 p.m. on Saturday evening, a PCR call about the incident was received after which police rushed to Dhobi Wali Gali, Gaushala Road, Siddhi Pura, a senior police officer said.

The wounded woman was rushed to a nearby government hospital and police reached there to record her statement.

“During investigation, we have found that the daughter of the woman was in a live-relationship with one Aalok alias Prince. Yesterday, Aalok and her live-in partner had heated arguments over a petty issue and it worsened. However, when the woman (mother of the daughter) tried to intervene, Aalok shot at her injuring her,” the police said.

The probe also revealed that Aalok was a “bad character” of PS Aman Vihar.

“Aalok is absconding and teams are working to nab him,” said the police.

A case under various sections of IPC was registered.