Hailstorm over Delhi, adjoining areas likely today: IMD

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted hailstorms over Delhi and adjoining areas, including Burari, Civil lines, Kashmiri Gate, DU and Noida on Saturday.

Posted by: Mohammed YousufLast Updated: 18 March 2023 - 14:53
“Hail storm or precipitation would occur over and adjoining areas of few places of NCR(Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram) today”, said the weather department.

“Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 30-40 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of few places of North-East Delhi (Karawal Nagar, Dilshad Garden, Seemapuri), NCR (Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula) Bhiwani, Farukhnagar (Haryana) Modinagar (U.P.)”, the weatherman said.

It further said that the light intensity rain/drizzle would occur over and adjoining areas of Siwani, Charkhi Dadri (Haryana) Shamli, Kandhla, Khatauli, Sakoti Tanda, Baraut, Daurala, Bagpat, Meerut, Khekra (U.P.).

Meanwhile, several parts of Delhi witnessed light rainfall this morning which brought some respite from the warm weather. As per the Indian Meteorological Department, the maximum and minimum temperatures will hover around 29 and 16 degrees Celsius, respectively on Saturday.

