2 ‘hrybid’ militant arrested in Sopore

Srinagar: Security forces arrested two “hybrid” militants of Lashkar-e-Taiba in Sopore sub district of Jammu and Kashmir late Friday, police said.

One of the arrested militant, according to Police, was in search of an opportunity to carry out attacks on non locals, minorities and security forces.

Police said during the evening hours of Friday, a cordon and a search operation (CASO) was launched by Sopore police alongwith Army’s 22 Rashtriya Rifles at Shah Faisal Market Sopore.

“During CASO, suspicious movement of a person having a bag in his hand was noted and was subsequently asked to stop, but he tried to flee from the spot. However was tactfully apprehended by the security forces. Upon search of the bag, a Pistol, a Pistol magazine, some pistol rounds and an Improvised Explosive Device were recovered,” a police statement said.

He revealed his identity as Rizwan Mushtaq Wani, a resident of Hamray Pattan in Baramulla district.

“Preliminary investigation has revealed the arrested person is a hybrid terrorist of proscribed organization LET and was in search of an opportunity to carry out attacks on non locals, minorities, security forces and peaceful citizens,” the statement added.

The hybrid militants a is term coined by police for the militants, who slip back into normal lives and have no police records.

On further questioning of Wani, the name of his one accomplice identified as Jameel Parra of Tappar Pattan surfaced.

“He too was arrested alongwith Baramulla police during late hours and further war like stores were recovered,” the statement said adding, “questioning of the arrested duo is going on and further disclosures as well as recoveries are expected.”