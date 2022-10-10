Jammu & Kashmir

2 terrorists killed in Anantnag encounter

Confirming the development, the police said that an operation is currently underway in the district's Tangpawa area.

Sana SultanaLast Updated: 10 October 2022 - 09:08
Srinagar: Two terrorists were killed in an overnight encounter in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district, police said on Monday.

After receiving a tip-off about the presence of terrorists, a joint team of police and security forces cordoned off the area on Sunday night.

