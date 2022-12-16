Jammu & Kashmir

2 youths killed, another injured by unidentified gunmen in J&K’s Rajouri

Officials said bodies of two local youths were found this morning outside an army camp near the TCP Alfa gate, 5 kilometres ahead of Rajouri town.

Posted by: Sana SultanaLast Updated: 16 December 2022 - 10:21
0 188 1 minute read
2 youths killed, another injured by unidentified gunmen in J&K's Rajouri
2 youths killed, another injured by unidentified gunmen in J&K's Rajouri

Jammu: Two local youths were killed and another injured in firing by unidentified gunmen in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district.

Officials said bodies of two local youths were found this morning outside an army camp near the TCP Alfa gate, 5 kilometres ahead of Rajouri town.

Another local youth was injured in this incident, police said, adding that it was being investigated whether the firing was because of mistaken identity.

The Army’s version of this incident is still awaited.

Related Articles

The slain youth have been identified as Kamal Kishore, son of Radu Ram and Surinder Kumar, son of Om Prakash, both residents of Phayalana ward 15 in Rajouri town.

Protesting locals blocked the Rajouri-Jammu highway as authorities rushed additional deployments of troops to maintain law and order.

Source
IANS
Tags
Posted by: Sana SultanaLast Updated: 16 December 2022 - 10:21
0 188 1 minute read

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button