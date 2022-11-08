20 injured as bus turns turtle in Kashmir

Srinagar: At least 20 people were injured when a passenger bus in which they were travelling turned turtle in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Tuesday.

The bus was on its way to Srinagar when the incident occurred in Watayin Chogalwan after the driver lost control over the vehicle, a traffic police official said.

He said all the injured have been shifted to nearby hospital for treatment. Of them 14 were referred to Handwara hospital for further treatment, they added.