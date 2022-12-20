3 LeT terrorists killed in Kashmir joint operation

Srinagar: Three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists were killed during a joint operation by the army and police in South Kashmir’s Shopian district, officials said on Tuesday.

Based on specific inputs, a joint cordon and search operation was launched in the Munjh Marg area by the Army, J&K Police and CRPF, the military said.

“The security forces established the initial cordon and sealed the area. As the forces approached the target area, the hiding terrorists lobbed multiple grenades and started indiscriminate firing on the troops.”

The military said the security forces, while ensuring no collateral damage, retaliated with precision and neutralised the terrorists.

“On detailed search, one AK series rifle, two pistols and other warlike stores were recovered from the encounter site,” it added.

Among the three neutralised terrorists, two were identified as Lateef Lone of Shopian, who was involved in the killing of a Kashmiri Pandit Purana Krishna Bhat; and Umer Nazir of Anantnag, involved in killing of Till Bahadur Thapa of Nepal, the police said.