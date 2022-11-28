Jammu & Kashmir

4 killed in road accident in J&K’s Udhampur

Jammu: Four people were killed on Monday in a road accident in J&K’s Udhampur district.

The vehicle fell into a deep gorge resulting in on-spot death of two persons. The injured were evacuated from the spot and two of them succumbed on way to the hospital.

“Four persons have been killed in this accident including the Imam of Jamia Masjid Sangaldan, Mufti Abdul Hamid and his father, Muhammad Jamal Din who was an Islamic scholar”, police said.

