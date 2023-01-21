Jammu & Kashmir

5 killed, 15 injured in road accident in J&K’s Kathua

Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 21 January 2023 - 11:41
Jammu: Five people were killed and 15 others injured late Friday evening in a road accident in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district, Police said.

“The mini-bus plunged into a gorge killing four passengers on the spot and injuring 16 others.”

“One injured person died while being carried to the hospital. The bus was going to Dhanu Parole village from Mondli,” police added.

