5 killed, 15 injured in road accident in J&K’s Kathua

Jammu: Five people were killed and 15 others injured late Friday evening in a road accident in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district, Police said.

The Police said the driver of a mini-bus lost control on the wheel at Sila village of Billawar area in Kathua.

“The mini-bus plunged into a gorge killing four passengers on the spot and injuring 16 others.”

“One injured person died while being carried to the hospital. The bus was going to Dhanu Parole village from Mondli,” police added.